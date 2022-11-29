Officers Are Appealing For Information And Witnesses After Two People Were Assaulted.

Police were called to Old Market Square in Nottingham city centre at 8.13pm today (Tuesday 29 November 2022).

Officers quickly attended and conducted inquiries into the incident.

Both victims, a man and a teenager, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Temporary Inspector Declan Bourne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While our investigation into this incident remains in its early stages we are appealing for anyone with any information to please come forward.

“I’d appeal for anyone who saw what happened or who has any information or recorded footage to call us.”

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 718 of 29 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.