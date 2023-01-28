Officers are appealing for information following a collision in Rotherham last night that resulted in the tragic death of a teenage boy

Emergency services were called to Laughton Road, Thurcroft, at 6.23pm to reports of a collision between two cars and a pedestrian.

It is believed a grey Honda CR-V was travelling towards Thurcroft when it collided with the boy. A second vehicle, a white Citroen DS3, travelling towards Laughton, was then involved in a further collision with the boy.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy, aged 14, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

The drivers of the vehicles alerted emergency services and are assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and saw the boy to get in touch. They are particularly keen to hear from those with dashcam footage.

You can pass information to police via their new online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 755 of 26 January.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ and dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected]

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org