Officers Are Appealing For Information Following A Fatal Collision In Chatham Involving A Bus And A Pedestrian

The incident happened at Waterfront Bus Station, at around 2.15pm on Tuesday 9 May 2023. Police and ambulance crews attended and the victim, an elderly woman, was declared deceased at the scene.  

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them. 

If you have information which can assist the investigation, call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference DS/JG/044/23. You can also email Sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

CCTV and dashcam footage can submitted via our public portal https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/chathambusstationcollision

