Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Farningham

The incident happened on the A20 Main Road at around 4pm on Monday 31 July 2023.

A red Ford Escort was heading east when it was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Panel van travelling in the opposite direction. Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the occupants of the Escort, two men aged 19 and 20, were confirmed deceased. Two men in the van were taken to the hospital for treatment to injuries that are not described as serious.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them. If you have information which can assist the investigation, call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference HW/SC/082/23. You can also email [email protected]

CCTV and dashcam footage can submitted via our public portal: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/mainroadfarninghamjuly23