Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Sevenoaks

Kent Police was called at 1.44pm on Sunday 6 August 2023, to the incident on the A225 Shoreham Road.

A motorcyclist was riding a white Ducati Hypermotard in a northerly direction between Shoreham and Lullingstone, accompanied by two other motorcyclists, when he was involved in a collision with a silver Jaguar S-Type and a silver Mercedes SL500 travelling in the opposite direction.

Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was confirmed deceased.

Appeal

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

If you have information which can assist the investigation, call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference SM/VS/084/23. You can also email [email protected]

CCTV and dashcam footage can submitted via our public portal here.