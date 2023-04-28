Friday, April 28, 2023
Officers are appealing for information following a report a scooter was stolen in Margate.

The theft is believed to have taken place overnight from around 11pm on Saturday 8 April 2023 in Queens Parade, Cliftonville.

The electric scooter is described as a white Chaos 1000w Powerboard.

Sergeant Jason Szarek said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who might have seen three people wearing dark clothing with their hoods up in the area at the time as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

‘This scooter is of sentimental value to the victim and we are appealing for anyone who has seen it, to come forward.’

Witnesses should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/65326/23.

