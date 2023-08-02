Weather where you are

Officers are appealing for information following criminal damage in New Romney

During the evening of Sunday 16 July 2023, damage was caused to a level crossing pedestrian gate.

The gate beside the Romney Hythe and Dymchurch Railway line is situated on a footpath which runs between Dunes Road in Greatstone and Church Lane in New Romney.

Police are investigating and in particular, would like to identify three teenage boys who were in the area at the time of the incident.

They are described as white, aged around 15 years old and around 5 ft 4 ins tall. One had brown hair and wore a black sweatshirt, black shorts and white footwear.

The second boy wore a grey and black jacket with the hood up, black jogging bottoms and white trainers. He had a small black bag worn across his body. The third boy wore a black jacket, black trousers and black footwear.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the damage or the identity of the three boys, should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/130344/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

