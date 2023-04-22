Officers are appealing for information following the attempted murder of a man in the Davidson Mains area of Edinburgh

The incident happened on Main Street around 12.05am this morning

The victim, a 20-year-old man, had been in a pub on Main Street and left the premises at around midnight.

Soon after exiting the building, three men, dressed in dark-coloured clothing and balaclavas, attacked the man with a weapon.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance with serious injuries.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a red saloon-type vehicle.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident to get in touch.

“I’d particularly ask anyone who was within the pub on Main Street yesterday evening to come forward to help with our enquiries.

“Equally anyone who may have seen a red saloon car in the Davidson Mains, or surrounding areas, or has information on this vehicle and its occupants, should contact officers as soon as possible. We are assessing available CCTV footage and anyone who may have a dashcam of the incident, or vehicle, should provide this at your earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 0010 of 21, April, 2023.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.