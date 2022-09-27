Stephanie Betts, aged 19 and from Wimborne, was last seen at Dorset County Hospital at around 8am on Saturday 24 September 2022.

She is described as white, five feet tall and of slim build with blonde curly hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and white trainers.

Inspector Robbie Jephcott, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Stephanie has been upset recently and we are concerned for her welfare. We have been carrying out a number of searches as we are keen to find her so we can make sure she is all right.

“From our enquiries, we understand Stephanie has links to the Weymouth area and may have travelled there.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding Stephanie’s whereabouts, or who has seen a young woman matching the description given, to please contact us.

“I would also like to make a direct appeal to Stephanie if you see this – please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are as we just want to check that you are OK.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 24:199.

