Bethany Timson, aged 23, was reported as missing having last been seen at around 3.15pm on Tuesday 11 October 2022 in the Upwey area.

She is described as white, five feet four inches tall and of slim build with long fair hair. Bethany was last seen wearing a pink or red jacket, black leggings and grey trainers as well as a black rucksack.

Inspector Gareth Bishop, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Bethany’s welfare and we are keen to find her as soon as possible so we can ensure that she is OK.

“We are carrying out searches and I would urge anyone with information regarding Bethany’s whereabouts to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct appeal to Bethany – if you see this, please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are as we all just want to check that you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Bethany’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12:90.

