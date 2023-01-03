Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Officers Are Appealing For Information From The Public To Assist With Locating A Wanted Man From Poole
Officers are appealing for information from the public to assist with locating a wanted man from Poole

Ryan Velkoop, aged 29, is wanted for failing to attend at court in connection with an allegation of vehicle interference.
He is described as being around five feet four inches tall and of slim build with brown hair.
Police Constable Dan Goodman, of Poole police, said: “We have been carrying out various enquiries to locate Ryan Velkoop and these efforts are ongoing.
“I am also appealing to the public for anyone with information regarding Velkoop’s whereabouts to please contact us.
“I would ask anyone who sees Velkoop not to approach him, but to instead dial 999 immediately.”
If you see Ryan Velkoop, you should call 999 immediately. Anyone with other information should call 101, quoting occurrence 55220206049 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

