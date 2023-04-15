Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing man believed to have visited the Lake District.



Scott McGrath, aged 23, was last in contact with his family on 6 April prior to him visiting the Lake District. His family expected Scott’s visit to last approximately a week.

Scott is described as being white, 6ft tall, wears glasses, of a large, muscular build with black curly hair and a black curly beard. It is believed that he may be carrying a blue backpack.



Scott, who originates from Canada, is a student studying in Sheffield.



Anyone who has seen Scott or knows where he might be is asked to contact police on 101.



If Scott sees this appeal himself he is urged to get in touch on the same number.