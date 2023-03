Adam Photay was last seen by family members in the Barr Road area at 5pm on Monday 20 March 2023.

The 22-year-old is described as being around five feet and seven inches tall and of a slim build. When he was last seen, Adam was wearing black trousers, a dark-coloured hoodie, and black slider-style sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 999 and quote reference 20-1583.