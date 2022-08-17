Alan Bruce, 56, was last seen in the Willesborough area on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, around 6.30 p.m.

He stands five feet eight inches tall, has a stocky build, and a shaved head.

Alan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and grey sneakers. He could be carrying a black bag as well.

‘We are very concerned for Alan’s welfare, who may make his way towards the Folkestone area,’ said Inspector Suzanne Basford.

‘Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should contact us immediately.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 999 and reference case number 17-1359.