Kevin Osbourne, aged 59, was last seen in the village at around 1pm on Friday 16 September 2022.

He is described as being five feet and five inches tall with short blond hair.

Kevin was wearing a faded red V-neck t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms when missing. He may also be wearing a baseball cap.

Police Sergeant Jon Hannan said: ‘It is thought Kevin may be on foot and officers are very concerned for his welfare.

‘We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call Police immediately.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 16-0978.