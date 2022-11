.

Charlie, aged 27, was last seen at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth at around 9.30pm on Sunday, 20 November.

He is described as: white, 6ft 1ins, wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a pair of black Everlast sliders and a blue Lacoste baseball cap.

He is believed to still be in the Havant and Portsmouth area.

If you think you’ve seen Charlie since he went missing, or think you know where he might be, please call police straight away on 101 quoting 44220472377.