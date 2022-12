Ryan Kelly was reported missing in the town at around 1pm on Wednesday 21 December 2022 and was last seen near the Chatham Court bus stop in Station Approach Road.

The 23-year-old old is described as wearing a black leather jacket, black cap, black jogging bottoms and vivid blue trainers.

Anyone who has seen Ryan, or knows of his whereabouts, should call Kent Police on 999 quoting 21-593.