Luke Robbins was last seen at 3pm on Wednesday 28 December 2022 and is reported missing from the Pett Bottom area of the district.

The 41-year-old is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, thin, clean-shaven and has blonde collar-length hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue knitted jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone who has seen Luke or has information about his whereabouts should call Kent Police on 999 quoting 29-019.