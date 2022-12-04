Sunday, December 4, 2022
Officers Are Appealing For Information To Help Find A Missing Teenager From Thanet
Bobby Hughes, aged 17, was last seen in the Ramsgate area at around 11.20am on Monday 28 November 2022.

He is described as being five feet and eight inches tall and of slim build. When he was last seen, Bobby was wearing black jeans, a green jumper with the letters CP on the front, a blue padded coat and a black scarf.

Inspector Adam Scotcher said: ‘Bobby has connections to Ramsgate and the Cliftonville area of Margate, and we are becoming concerned for his welfare.
‘Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call us immediately.’

