Officers are appealing for information to help find a teenage boy missing from Snodland

Harley Jacobs, aged 15, was last seen in the Birling Road area of Snodland at around 4pm on Friday 17 March 2023.

Harley is described as slim built and around five feet nine inches tall. He has dark brown hair, cut into a ‘curtains’ style.

It is believed that Harley was wearing a Puffa-style jacket and white Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

He may be in possession of a grey Carrera men’s mountain bike and has known links to Gillingham and Chatham.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police as soon as possible by calling 999 and quoting 18-0388.