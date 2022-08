Anne Sylvester was last seen in the Kingsway Road area of Leicester on Sunday morning (7 August).

She hasn’t been seen since, and officers are worried about her well-being.

Anne is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and having short white hair. She usually walks with the aid of a walking stick.

Anyone with information about Anne’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and reference incident 681 of August 7.