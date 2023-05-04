Thursday, May 4, 2023
Officers are appealing for information to help locate a missing woman from Ramsgate

Claire Way was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday 4 May 2023 in the South Eastern Road area of the town.

The 50-year-old is described as having a medium build and is 5 ft 3 ins tall, with dark hair.

A CCTV image of Claire has been released by officers showing the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who has information regarding Claire’s whereabouts should call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 04-0785.

