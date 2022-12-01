Thursday, December 1, 2022
Officers Are Appealing For The Public’s Help To Find A Man Who Has Gone Missing From Poole
Dorset Police received a report at 10.16pm on Wednesday 30 November 2022 raising concern for the welfare of 41-year-old Sam Hughes after his car was found abandoned in the Ringwood Road area.
He is described as five feet seven inches tall, of large build and with mousey-brown coloured hair. It is not known what he was wearing.
Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police, said: “Following our early enquiries we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sam and officers are carrying out searches of the local area in a bid to find him.
“I would urge anyone who has seen Sam – or a man matching the description given – to please get in touch.
“Finally, if you see this appeal Sam, please make contact with us or your family as we all just want to make sure you are OK.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Sam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dorset.police.uk%2Fcontact%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2it08hJSR_ROpUIyBmA2OtY8TFbwGvRL8AsBqQlJqrDxNAo6QRlTu1D18&h=AT08WAzZTz564Y6gacd6cLo5xnJEy0wEz6Bm1UPql7m6YtLiRTwLhLTrpplW0w-Z0MwsNwdVoE-MUQskyuLNZrHWa7aKImIsxETf_klUssYH6VzM6pyWuMhnwQrTbMGnPkGuLpH-cmREXO34uWzRFY8&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT1aM4Pr0n0cwAQ4w0sGk8FNoEq9ygPaPQMLM2Y5f6xmFzSrmVAx45GIyF3w2uiEjaZ-wAkD6yeZrMQV4zWr8HlSj8z5iVL-Tes9rQ79abeC1DVbPta-q0DvdbB1kGI1xpgtCYbvmbIuKCdDOfAHjPR1BqN9dYtYhMBuQUMOu0UlGrkIMRwXd3BCuoN7m4LVNLZk53iTdxbzy0CzOA" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:702.

