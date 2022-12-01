Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing from Poole

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, of large build and with mousey-brown coloured hair. It is not known what he was wearing.
“I would urge anyone who has seen Sam – or a man matching the description given – to please get in touch.
“Finally, if you see this appeal Sam, please make contact with us or your family as we all just want to make sure you are OK.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Sam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dorset.police.uk%2Fcontact%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2it08hJSR_ROpUIyBmA2OtY8TFbwGvRL8AsBqQlJqrDxNAo6QRlTu1D18&h=AT08WAzZTz564Y6gacd6cLo5xnJEy0wEz6Bm1UPql7m6YtLiRTwLhLTrpplW0w-Z0MwsNwdVoE-MUQskyuLNZrHWa7aKImIsxETf_klUssYH6VzM6pyWuMhnwQrTbMGnPkGuLpH-cmREXO34uWzRFY8&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT1aM4Pr0n0cwAQ4w0sGk8FNoEq9ygPaPQMLM2Y5f6xmFzSrmVAx45GIyF3w2uiEjaZ-wAkD6yeZrMQV4zWr8HlSj8z5iVL-Tes9rQ79abeC1DVbPta-q0DvdbB1kGI1xpgtCYbvmbIuKCdDOfAHjPR1BqN9dYtYhMBuQUMOu0UlGrkIMRwXd3BCuoN7m4LVNLZk53iTdxbzy0CzOA" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:702.