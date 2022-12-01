Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing from Poole

Dorset Police received a report at 10.16pm on Wednesday 30 November 2022 raising concern for the welfare of 41-year-old Sam Hughes after his car was found abandoned in the Ringwood Road area.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, of large build and with mousey-brown coloured hair. It is not known what he was wearing.

Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police , said: “ Following our early enquiries we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sam and officers are carrying out searches of the local area in a bid to find him.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Sam – or a man matching the description given – to please get in touch.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Sam, please make contact with us or your family as we all just want to make sure you are OK.”