Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man following a homophobic assault in Newham

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by an unknown man while with friends at a bar on The Grove, E15, at 11pm on Friday, 19 August.

At about midnight, the unknown man began to make homophobic comments towards the victim.

The victim walked away from the man and sat down at another table. A short time later, the victim was hit by a glass on the chin.

The victim was taken to hospital for stitches.

Officers wish to identify and speak to the man in the image in connection with this incident.

It is thought that he may be Russian or Georgian and spoke little English.

Anyone with information or anyone who may know the identity of the man pictured should call 101 and quote reference 434/20AUG. To remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.