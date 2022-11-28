Officers are appealing for witnesses after a delivery man was assaulted with a metal Rod

The incident happened at approximately 7pm-7.15pm on November 26.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, arrived at Mattocks Path in Swindon to make a delivery.

When they arrived in the street, they became aware of a group of approximately five to eight people, all believed to be teenage boys. All of the group were dressed head to toe in black, with black caps and face coverings. Some of them were riding electric bikes and pedal bikes.

The group approached the victim’s vehicle and smashed one of the windows with a metal rod. They then began shouting at the two men, before hitting the passenger with a metal rod. The man was taken to hospital with initial concerns that he had sustained a broken collar bone.

Fortunately, he did not suffer any broken bones but has lost hearing in his right ear and will require specialist treatment.

The same evening, just prior to this incident, we received a similar report that a group of teenage boys had punched a wing mirror of a vehicle in Pipers Way. We are keeping an open mind as to whether or not these incidents are linked and enquiries are currently ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220124984.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111