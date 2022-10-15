Police were called at 11:22am on Friday, 14 October to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Halfway Street.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving. He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses, or other drivers with dash cam footage, to call the appeal line on 0208 285 1574. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 2708/14Oct.