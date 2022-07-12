Police were called shortly before 2.50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to a report of a collision between a blue Range Rover and a telephone mast on Hyde Road, Gorton, near the intersection with Debdale Lane, which leads away from the City Centre.

Despite the best efforts of responding officers and paramedics, one of the occupants, a 23-year-old man believed to be a front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, believed to be the driver, is being treated in a hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, while a second passenger suffered minor injuries. Both are still in the hospital.

According to current investigations, a grey Audi A3 may have also been involved in the incident, and a 23-year-old woman – believed to be the driver – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She is still being held for questioning at this time.

The road was closed in the early hours and is still closed.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now asking anyone who may have seen the two cars driving in the Gorton area to contact them in order to assist with their investigation.

Officers are especially interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam, mobile phone, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the area in the moments before the collision.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating incident, particularly the family of the man who sadly lost his life, and we are doing everything we can to support them at this awful time,” said Sergeant Andrew Page of our SCIU.

We are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident and will conduct a full and thorough investigation to ensure that no stone is left unturned in determining what occurred here.

“While we have one woman in custody, we are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the early hours – or who may have footage from around that time that could end up being critical to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 0161 856 4741 and reference incident 367 of 12/07/22.

