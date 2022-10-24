Police were called at 7.56pm on Sunday, 23 October, to a lorry in collision with a BMW car in Mollison Avenue, Enfield.

The passenger in the car, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital. He remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police or anyone with dashcam or other footage that may assist the investigation are asked to call officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command on 020 8597 4874 quoting CAD 6579/23oct

