At 12.15 a.m. on Sunday, 7 August, a member of the public reported seeing an injured man near the intersection of St Andrews Close and Culver Grove.

Officers were joined by the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the 62-year-old man died at the scene shortly before 01:00hrs.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

“While there were no reports of a road traffic collision in the area,” said Detective Sergeant Rebecca Collens of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, “the injuries sustained in this incident are consistent with a collision having occurred.”

“We’re keeping an open mind about whether this man was hit by a motorist who didn’t see him or whether the motorist knowingly fled the scene.”

“I’d like to ask anyone who walked or drove along this stretch of road late last night, especially around midnight, to think about their journey, check any dash cam footage, and come forward if they have any information that could help us.”

“This man’s family has suffered a terrible loss, and we want to do everything in our power to find out what happened.”

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 020 8246 9820.