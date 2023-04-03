Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault at a Maidstone nightclub

The incident happened at Mu Mu in Week Street between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday 25 March 2023.

A man in his 30s was sitting on a sofa in an upstairs area, when a man he did not know approached him and is alleged to have assaulted him. The victim suffered facial injuries and later went to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect left the premises with two associates and is described as being white, of average build, five feet and seven inches tall and with dark hair. He was wearing a dark polo shirt.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Cox said: ‘It is understood there were a large number of people in the nightclub at the time and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.’

Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/54607/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.