Monday, March 6, 2023

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault on a motorist near Swanley.

written by uknip247
At around 11.30am on Saturday 4 March 2023, a man was driving a red Vauxhall Viva on the M25 towards the Dartford Tunnel, when he left the motorway on the slip road for Swanley. As he was held in a queue at a traffic light, it is alleged another motorist got out of a black Mini and assaulted him. The victim suffered a facial cut that later required hospital treatment. Patrols were called to the scene and a man in his 50s was arrested.

Investigating officer, PC Lexi Carter, said: ‘Other motorists were in the queue at the traffic lights and may have witnessed this incident.

‘An investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/40747/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

