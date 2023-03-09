Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault on a pensioner at a Gravesend supermarket

The incident happened in Asda at the Imperial Retail Park, between 6.20pm and 6.35pm on Friday 24 February 2023.

A man in his 80s was going up an escalator when it is alleged an empty shopping trolley was pushed from the top by some teenage boys, knocking him back to the ground floor. The victim suffered head injuries and cuts to his hands, and later went to hospital as a precaution.

The suspects are described as being aged between 12 and 16 years old. One had brown hair and was wearing a grey puffer jacket, black tracksuit and black trainers. The other two had black hair and were respectively wearing an all black tracksuit and an all red tracksuit.

Police Sergeant Andrew Ferguson said: ‘The elderly victim is fortunate that he did not suffer more serious injuries and we have been trying to identify the teenage boys involved in this incident.

‘There were other shoppers who will have seen what happened and we are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries, to call the appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/35856/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.