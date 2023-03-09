Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault on a pensioner at a Gravesend supermarket

written by uknip247
Officers Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Report Of An Assault On A Pensioner At A Gravesend Supermarket

The incident happened in Asda at the Imperial Retail Park, between 6.20pm and 6.35pm on Friday 24 February 2023.

A man in his 80s was going up an escalator when it is alleged an empty shopping trolley was pushed from the top by some teenage boys, knocking him back to the ground floor. The victim suffered head injuries and cuts to his hands, and later went to hospital as a precaution.

The suspects are described as being aged between 12 and 16 years old. One had brown hair and was wearing a grey puffer jacket, black tracksuit and black trainers. The other two had black hair and were respectively wearing an all black tracksuit and an all red tracksuit.

Police Sergeant Andrew Ferguson said: ‘The elderly victim is fortunate that he did not suffer more serious injuries and we have been trying to identify the teenage boys involved in this incident.

‘There were other shoppers who will have seen what happened and we are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries, to call the appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/35856/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Basement damaged after Richmond house blaze

Have you seen missing Joshua?

Detectives investigating the murder of 59 year-old Phillip...

Kent Police are looking for witnesses after receiving...

Four people were taken to the hospital after...

Housing company must pay for illegal waste activity

Margaret Lake, also known as Mystic Meg, died...

Two Sheffield businessmen have been banned for a...

A 17-year-old male from Swindon has been charged...

Cops have been out patrolling the streets of...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More