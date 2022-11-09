Officers are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Southampton

A 12-year-old boy was waiting for a bus at the bus stop on Windermere Avenue, outside Millbrook Towers, yesterday (Tuesday, 8 November).

At 9.25am, a man came up behind him and grabbed hold of his arm, telling the boy to ‘come with me’.

The boy then punched the man in the ribs and he let go of his arm, so the boy then ran down Green Lane.

The man attempted to follow the boy down the road on two occasions before the boy finally ran away, at around 9.30am.

The man is described as:

-Aged 30 to 40

-5ft 11ins tall

-White

-Slightly chubby build

-Short, dark brown hair

-Wearing a waist length, dark blue raincoat with a scar or a mark on his left cheek

Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam, mobile, CCTV or ring doorbell footage showing the incident or moments before or after?

Do you know who the man is?