Officers Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Theft From A Shop In Whitstable
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a shop in Whitstable

At around 2.40pm on Wednesday 7 December, it was reported that cash and a debit card was stolen from a drawer at a shop in Oxford Street.

The suspect is described as a tall clean-shaven man, of slim build, in his 30s, with light hair. He was wearing a puffer jacket and a dark flat cap.

Can you help?
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any information, including CCTV footage, which may assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/234828/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

