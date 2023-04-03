Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident which occurred in Beechcroft Road, Swindon, at the weekend

Between approximately 8.45pm and 9pm on Sunday April 2, a man in his 20s was walking outside the Moonrakers pub when he was hit by a car.

The car involved is believed to have been an orange Seat which left the scene in the direction of Kingsdown.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance to be assessed.

CCTV enquiries were conducted at the scene and we would urge anyone with dash cam footage which may assist our enquiries to get in touch.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230035041.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.