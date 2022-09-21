ADVERTISEMENT

Kent Police was called to a report of men fighting in Ashford High Street at 6.51pm on Friday 16 September 2022.

Officers attended and three men, aged 53, 37 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 53-year-old man has since been released on bail and the 37-year-old man and 23-year-old man have been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are aware of footage of the incident which has been posted on social media.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, but has yet to speak to officers, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/181418/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.