Police were called at police 2.57pm on Tuesday, 18 April to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Croydon Road in Keston.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite their efforts, the pedestrian, an 87-year-old man, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Officers Are Appealing For Witnesses Following The Death Of A Pedestrian In A Collision In South London

The rider of the motorbike, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from any witnesses, or other drivers who were in the area, and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 020 8285 1574. You can also call 101 quoting CAD 6428/18Apr.