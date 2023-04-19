Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in a collision in south London

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in a collision in south London

by uknip247

Police were called at police 2.57pm on Tuesday, 18 April to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Croydon Road in Keston.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite their efforts, the pedestrian, an 87-year-old man, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Officers Are Appealing For Witnesses Following The Death Of A Pedestrian In A Collision In South London
Officers Are Appealing For Witnesses Following The Death Of A Pedestrian In A Collision In South London

The rider of the motorbike, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from any witnesses, or other drivers who were in the area, and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 020 8285 1574. You can also call 101 quoting CAD 6428/18Apr.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

A young football coach who dedicates countless hours to helping other footballers and young people on and off the pitch has been celebrated with...

Officers are appealing for information following a report that a man exposed himself to a child in Sevenoaks

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

A teenager who carried out a series of violent bike robberies in Richmond has been convicted following an investigation by officers from the Met’s...

Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

CCTV images have been issued of a man police would like to speak to following thefts from cars in the Dover district

A person has been hit by a train, and emergency services are on the scene

UK Chief of the Defence Staff visits India to strengthen military ties

UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey visits Honiara

Russia-aligned hackers are increasingly targeting Britain’s critical infrastructure with the aim of causing disruption or destruction

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an incident in Southampton

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.