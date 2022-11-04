Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a serious injury collision in Bournemouth

Dorset Police received a report at 3.08pm on Thursday 3 November 2022 of a

collision involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro panel van and a pedestrian in

Victoria Place at the junction with Spring Road.

The pedestrian – a Bournemouth woman aged in her 40s – sustained serious

injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police Sergeant Mike Gatfield, of the traffic unit, said: “An investigation

is underway to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I

would ask any witnesses to please come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from any motorists with a dashcam who were

travelling in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with

relevant footage to help my enquiries. via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting

occurrence number 55220179123. Alternatively, independent charity

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org

or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.