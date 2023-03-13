Officers are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to come forward following a serious injury collision in Christchurch

At 6.14pm on Saturday 11 March 2023 Dorset Police received a report of a road traffic collision in Somerford Road, at the junction with Southey Road, involving a red Toyota Yaris and a pedal cycle.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist – a local man aged in his 70s – was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition. His family has been informed.

Road closures were put in place as the emergency services responded to the incident and police conducted enquiries at the scene.

Police Constable Tom Ringer, of the traffic unit, said: “We are carrying out further enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from any witnesses who have not already spoken to police.

“I would also urge anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision to please check any dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230038545. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.