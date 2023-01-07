Saturday, January 7, 2023
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Croydon.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 7.36pm on Tuesday, 3 January to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Brighton Road in South Croydon. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.
Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene. The male pedestrian was taken to a south London hospital. Despite the efforts of medics, the 34-year-old man died at hospital on Friday, 6 January. His next of kin have been informed but officers are not able to release the man’s name at present.
Anyone who witnessed the collision but has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101 and quote reference CAD 5784/03Jan.

