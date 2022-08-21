Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Brixton that left three people hospitalised.

At 6.10 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, police were called to Josephine Avenue, SW2, in response to reports of a group of males fighting.

Officers were accompanied by London Ambulance Service paramedics (LAS). A man in his thirties was discovered with stab wounds. He was treated on the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Another male (no further details) was also discovered with stab wounds at the scene. He was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to the hospital before being arrested.

Police stopped a vehicle that was seen driving away from the scene in Coldharbour Lane, SW9. On suspicion of attempted murder, three males were detained and later arrested. One of the men was detained using a Taser.

One of the detained men was discovered to have a minor stab wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being arrested.

Another male occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital after stab wounds were discovered.

All of those who were taken to the hospital were found to have non-life threatening injuries.

Three more men were detained at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They have both been arrested.

There are several crime scenes in operation, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help officers should call 101 and reference 6117/20AUG.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.