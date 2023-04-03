Officers Are Appealing Information On The Whereabouts Of A Missing 7-year-old Boy From Workington.

Kendrick Davison was last seen earlier today (3 April) at 5pm in the area of William Street, Workington. It is believed that Kendrick may be in the Maryport area with a 16-year-old girl.

Kendrick is described as being of medium build, 3ft 6 to 4ft in height and has short, dark-brown hair. It is believed he is wearing a white shirt, black and grey tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen Kendrick to contact them.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria