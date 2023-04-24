Officers are appealing to find a man and a woman who they believe may have witnessed a reported sexual assault in Rotherham

It is alleged that on Monday 6 February at around 4pm, a woman was sat on a

park bench at Manvers Lake when a man known to her sexually assaulted her.

It has been reported to officers that a man and woman were in the vicinity

at the time, walking their dog.

The couple are described as aged in their 20’s. The woman had long brown

straight hair, that was worn down. Their dog is described as a brown and

white springer spaniel.

Officers are keen to speak to the couple as they may have information that

can assist with their enquiries.

Were you in the area at the time? Please contact us by calling 101 quoting

incident number 10 of 10 February 2023.