Officers are appealing to find a man and a woman who they believe may have witnessed a reported sexual assault in Rotherham

It is alleged that on Monday 6 February at around 4pm, a woman was sat on a
park bench at Manvers Lake when a man known to her sexually assaulted her.

It has been reported to officers that a man and woman were in the vicinity
at the time, walking their dog.

The couple are described as aged in their 20’s. The woman had long brown
straight hair, that was worn down. Their dog is described as a brown and
white springer spaniel.

Officers are keen to speak to the couple as they may have information that
can assist with their enquiries.

Were you in the area at the time? Please contact us by calling 101 quoting
incident number 10 of 10 February 2023.

