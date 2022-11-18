Officers are appealing to residents in Downswood and surrounding areas to check their gardens and outbuildings for any sign of missing person, Edward Cheeseman

Officers are appealing for dashcam footage in their search for a missing man from Maidstone as a major search continues in Kent.

Edward Cheesman was last seen in the Deringwood Drive area of Downswood, during the afternoon of Thursday 17 November 2022.

The 82-year-old is described as slim, five feet and eleven inches tall and with grey short hair. He has glasses and it is thought he is wearing a blue fleece with a full length zip, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Inspector Sarah Stevenson said: ‘We are very concerned for Edward’s welfare and are appealing to drivers with dashcam who travelled along Deringwood Drive in Downswood between 3pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 17 November, to check for footage that may show Edward.

‘It is possible he is not currently wearing his glasses and we are urging anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact us immediately.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 999 quoting 17-1213.