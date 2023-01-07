Saturday, January 7, 2023
Officers Are Appealing To The Public For Information After A Dog Attacked A 4 Year Old Boy Who Was Out Riding His Scooter With His Family
The attack occurred at around 16.00 GMT on Wednesday 14 December 2022, on Danesdale Drive in Ancoats, Manchester.
As the family were heading towards the Rochdale Canal towpath, a dog off its lead attacked the child, causing leg injuries that required hospital treatment.
The owner of the dog initially stopped but left a short time later, walking off in the direction of Rodney Street and Steven Hunt Street with the dog still off its lead.
The dog is described as a British male Bulldog type that was mottled in colouring – both pale tan and white – big and heavy-set. The owner is described as a white man, of large build, with dark-cropped hair, and large blue eyes. He was possibly mid 20s and was wearing a white top. He was walking a second dog, a black small bulldog that appeared to be on its lead.
Police would like to identify and speak to the man who owns these dogs or appeal to the general public who may know the owner of the dog – or may have encountered similar incidents in recent weeks.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, CCTV, footage, or knows who owns these dogs should contact police on 0161 856 65933 or 101 quoting incident 2493 of 05/08/2022
Alternatively, you report information via www.gmp.police.uk or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

