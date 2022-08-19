The assault allegedly occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following a collision between two vehicles travelling in the same direction as they exited the roundabout on the A2070 Bad Munstereifel Road towards the M20.

The victim, a woman in her forties, approached the other vehicle, which drove away, causing her to fall and sustain injuries.

In connection with the incident, a 41-year-old Chatham man was arrested and released under investigation.

Officers conducting the investigation would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or assault.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/150141/22.