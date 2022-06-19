Officers received a call around 6.10 a.m. this morning reporting that a man had been stabbed near his home address in Admaston, near Wellington in Telford. The man was transported to hospital after police and ambulance services arrived, where he received medical treatment and is still in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak with the man pictured below.

He was last seen on Sutton Road around 6 a.m. today, wearing a slate grey/black puffer style Nike jacket with a small white Nike logo on the front left side, blue jeans, and grey trainers with a white sole.

He is thought to have ties in Nottingham.

Sergeant Paul Drury, a detective, stated: "We are still in the early stages of the investigation, and we believe this man can help us with our inquiries. "I strongly urge anyone who may have seen the man pictured below to contact us as soon as possible." We've seen a number of knife-related incidents in Telford's Wellington area this weekend, and we understand how upsetting these situations can be. "I hope to reassure you by confirming that the three incidents that occurred in the last 48 hours are unrelated and that our investigating officers are doing everything possible to bring those involved to justice." There will be an increased police presence while the investigation is ongoing, and if you have any concerns or questions, please contact your local policing team via our website. "

If you have any information about this incident, have seen the man pictured below, or have doorbell/video footage, please contact us at 101 and reference incident 116i of June 19. If you want to provide information anonymously, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit their website at https://orlo.uk/ssIXK.