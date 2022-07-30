The incident occurred between 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on June 4, 2022, in Old Market Square, Nottingham city centre.

The 25-year-old victim was allegedly punched in the face, causing facial injuries and breaking her glasses.

The victim’s friends are also said to have been involved in the assault, but they escaped with minor injuries.

The woman in these images is thought to be able to assist officers in getting to the bottom of the incident.

“This was an upsetting incident for the victim, who was left with bruises to her face,” said PC Phoebe Lau of Nottinghamshire Police.

“After conducting CCTV inquiries at a number of shops and venues throughout the area, we would now like to speak with the woman pictured in this image because we believe she may have vital information that could aid our investigation.”

“Our investigations into what happened are still ongoing, so I would like to ask anyone who believes they know who the person in the photo is to please contact us.”

Anyone with information, mobile phone footage, or who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 183 of 4 June 2022, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.