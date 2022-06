Neil (also known as Geoffrey) left home around 11.45 a.m. this morning (Friday, June 17) and has not been seen since.

He stands 5ft 8in tall and has tanned skin. He is well-dressed and may be wearing a lanyard.

If you have seen Neil since he went missing or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 and reference ISR 547 of June 17. Call 999 right away if you see anything.