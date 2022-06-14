Mark Midgley, 62, was reported missing at 3.44pm on Tuesday 14 June 2022 after being last seen at an address in Tarrant Keyneston around lunchtime on Monday 13 June 2022.

He’s described as white, six feet one inch tall, with a strong build and dark hair. He could be wearing cut-off denim shorts and carrying a red rucksack.

“We have been told that Mark was upset when he was last seen, and due to the passage of time that he has been missing, and the fact that he may not have critical medication with him, we are very concerned for him,” Dorset Police Inspector Jamie Clark said.

“I would like to ask anyone who has seen Mark or a man matching the description to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Finally, if you see this, I’d like to make a direct appeal to Mark: please contact us or your family and let us know where you are; we just want to make sure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information about Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 14:503.